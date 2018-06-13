Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A colourful procession will wind its way through the streets of Oswaldtwistle during the carnival next Sunday, June 24.

The procession, starting from Thwaites Road and finishing at the White Ash and Foxfield Playing Fields on Harvey Street after travelling down Union Road, will celebrate the historic day.

The Oswaldtwistle Carnival Royalty, drawn from applicants for Queen, Princess, Prince, Dame and Duke, were selected either by raffle or nomination and vote.

The royalty winners were: Carnival Queen - Alisha Marsh, Carnival Princess - Poppy Marsh, Carnival Prince - Spencer Horman and, specially chosen by nominations and votes, were the Grande Dame Valerie Martin and Grande Duke Paul Barton.

The royalty were presented with their titles during a presentation at the Hungry Tackler Restaurant at Oswaldtwistle Mills.

Organisers say the event is set to be a great day out and has been made possible by the sponsors of the event, The Cardboard Box Company, SPAR and Oswaldtwistle Mills, who the Carnival Commitee would like to thank.