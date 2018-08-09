Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘savage’ killer who stabbed a 23-year-old man in the throat with a champagne glass has been jailed for life.

Jack Costello, 46, of Victoria Street, Rishton, was found guilty of murdering Jay Jay Taylor in the ‘cowardly, unprovoked’ attack in a bar, after a Preston Crown Court trial.

Costello, who had admitted manslaughter but denied murder, was handed a minimum jail term of 19 years after a majority jury verdict.

Honorary Recorder Judge Mark Brown said: “This was undoubtedly unprovoked violence of the worst kind and it ended in the death of a relatively young and wholly innocent man who was doing no harm to anybody.

“It is clear that Jay Jay was full of life, easygoing and didn’t have a care.”

He added: “When it comes to his family and friends there can be no doubt that they have lost a thoroughly dedicated, completely decent person and family man who they can be truly very proud of.”

The court heard that Costello had served previous lengthy jail sentences for aggravated burglary, supplying Class A drugs and arson with intent to endanger life.

Police were called to Esco-Bar in Darwen at around 1.20am on January 28 this year following reports of an assault.

Mr Taylor was treated at the roadside with a serious neck injury.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died that day from his injuries.

After a murder investigation was launched, CCTV footage showed Mr Taylor at the bar with friends.

He was approached by a second man Kayle Smith who, following a brief conversation, head-butted the victim.

He then briefly talked to Costello.

Costello then approached Mr Taylor, putting his arm around his neck and biting his ear.

After intervention from others, Costello was briefly separated from Mr Taylor before thrusting a champagne glass into his neck.

The glass shattered on impact, severing his jugular vein.

Speaking after the sentence, Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon, said: “This was a cowardly, unprovoked attack which cost the life of a young man. Jack Costello’s actions were savage and brutal.”

The family of Jay Jay Taylor described him as ‘loving, caring and kind’.

In a statement they said: “The effect of Jay Jay’s horrific death on the family has been devastating.

“Since that night that Jay Jay was cruelly taken from us, our lives have never been the same and even after all the on-going pain, on top of this, we had to relive every moment through the unnecessary trial.

“Our Jay Jay was murdered, his life stolen.

“We will never fully be able to come to terms with what has happened.

“There is and always will be a huge hole in our family and all because of two men who think they can behave the way they did that night and get away with it.”

Mr Taylor was due to start a new job the day after his death.

The statement added: “Jay Jay loved life, appreciated it and was deserving of and living a long, happy and healthy life – just at the age to build his own future.

“Jay Jay was the ‘boy next door’ kind of lad.

“As a close-knit family Jay Jay was more like a little brother to his uncles and a son to his nanna and pops.”

Kayle Smith, 30, of Vale Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to assault.

He was due to be sentenced on Thursday, August 9.