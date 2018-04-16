Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’ve never heard of plogging, then don’t worry you won’t be alone.

It’s the new fitness craze from Scandinavia which combines jogging and litter picking.

And it could soon become much more well-known in Hyndburn thanks to a group of runners from Baxenden.

About a dozen ‘Bash Bugs’ gathered on Saturday, April 7 at Haworth Park and ventured out on their first ever ‘plog’.

They filled more than a dozen bags of rubbish in just an hour around the Hollins Lane area as part of their social run.

Louise Preston, from Baxenden, organised the event after being inspired by a video on social media.

She said: “I had seen a video someone had shared on Facebook about these groups popping up all over the world and I thought it sounded quite interesting. We are out all the time with the Bugs.

"I’ve been walking my dogs and noticed the amount of litter around where we normally run, including things like sports gels.

“It’s obviously people that were running too and were throwing stuff at the side of the road. I thought that we should do something about it rather than just running past it all.”

Louise, who works as a special needs teacher at Broadfield Specialist School in Oswaldtwistle, said she was ‘astounded’ by the amount of litter in the area and plans to hold further plogging events over the next few weeks.

The former Oswaldtwistle resident also hopes their actions could inspire other runners around the borough to get involved.

She said: “It was quite astounding really when you stop and start to look. It’s all embedded in there.

“There were places that we couldn’t really run because we were stopping every 10m or so.

“We managed to do a bit of running on the day and I ended up carrying four bags which was quite a good workout.

Everyone said they really enjoyed doing it. We took some of our kids out as well so it was nice to go as families.

“A few people said how good they felt afterwards because they had done something worthwhile. You can see the difference.

"There are quite a few of us who are friends with people in other running groups so maybe we can get them involved and spread it out through the area.”

For more information visit the ‘Baxenden Plogging’ Facebook page.