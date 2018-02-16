Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A primary school is rallying to support a six-year-old boy who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour.

Accrington Peel Park pupil Nikodem Kinas - known as Kodi - fell ill on New Year’s Eve while visiting family in Poland and was rushed to hospital.

He underwent immediate surgery and courses of chemotherapy to remove the brain tumour, however the cancer has now spread to his spinal canal.

His devastated parents Bart Kinas and Ania Karczewska say their best hope is for Kodi to undergo proton therapy treatment in Germany.

They are now aiming to raise at least £15,000 to cover medical and travel costs and have been boosted with a £1,000 donation from the school, on Alice Street.

Bart, 35, who lives in Accrington, said they ‘will not give up’ and will ‘go to the Moon if necessary to find help for Nikodem’.

The aerospace worker told the Observer: “It was a complete shock. It was something terrible. We knew all the stories from the movies and television.

“For the first seven days were we crying and not sleeping.

“When we did wake up we kept saying ‘it has to be a dream’ but it wasn’t. It’s really happening to us.

“It’s really hard to describe that feeling. It’s the darkest thing. A proper dance with the devil.

“It’s a really rare and malignant brain tumour. The prognosis is very poor but his behaviour and attitude is very optimistic.

“He should be lying down and vomiting right now and instead he’s playing, laughing and having fun. That’s really optimistic.”

Bart said they contacted clinics in America, including Chicago, Boston, before agreeing to take Kodi to a clinic in Essen, Germany, later this month for proton therapy treatment. Kodi and Ania have remained in Warsaw, with Bart returning to Accrington to carry on working.

He now has to fly back to Poland every weekend to visit his family.

Bart said: “The Polish protocol of treatment is chemotheraphy, radiotheraphy and sustaining chemo. In each case it has failed.

“The last child in Warsaw to have this cancer didn’t survive but we won’t give up. We are thinking positive only.

“I’m staying in Accrington for now.

“I need to keep this job. This is what keeps us alive and we need to function somehow.”

A school disco has helped raise £1,000 for the ‘Save Kodi’ appeal.

Key stage one and two pupils at Peel Park primary school in Accrington held a disco last week with the proceeds going towards Kodi and his family.

Bart said they are ‘lost for words’ with the support they have received.

He said: “We really appreciate it. We are so busy right now that we don’t even have a chance to say thank you.

“We didn’t expect it at all. We really, really appreciate it and are really grateful. We send our love from Kodi.”

Deputy headteacher Ben Spedding said the children had a ‘great time’ and want to do their bit to help Kodi.

He said: “The disco was held to raise money for Nikodem. He is one of our pupils who has a brain tumour. He’s a very nice little young man.

“We will be donating a large amount of the money from the disco to his JustGiving page.

“He’s having treatment in Poland at the moment so we are a bit out of the loop as to exactly what’s going on.”

A JustGiving page has been set up to support Kodi and his family. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/save-kodi .