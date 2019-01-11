Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘school uniform bank’ intends to provide new clothing for families experiencing financial hardship at three primary schools.

The initiative, which covers St Mary’s, All Saints and Mount Pleasant in Clayton-le-Moors, aims to bring together businesses and volunteers to ensure any child in need of new uniform will be helped.

The group hope to avoid any embarrassment by supplying the clothing without knowing the identity of the pupil concerned.

A spokesman for the group has called on the wider public to help them in their mission and said they had the support of headteachers and staff at all three of the schools.

She said: “Our new voluntary organisation has been set up called School Uniform Bank.

“It will provide brand new school uniforms to families experiencing financial hardship whose children attend a primary school in Clayton-le-Moors.

“We rely on donations from the public and companies wishing to help.

“Clothing bins are in the three primary schools in Clayton-le-Moors for people to drop off any donations.

“The organisation has also been selected by Tesco to have a blue token box in Great Harwood and Colne stores throughout January and February so we would appreciate the public’s support by voting for them using Tesco blue tokens.

“This could let us win up to £4,000 to help your community.

“All children should have access to a brand new school uniform and hopefully we can all pull together in the spirit of mutual help to achieve this.”

The referral process for the uniform bank works by the parent or guardian of the child contacting a professional such as the headteacher or head of year and asking them for help with school uniform.

The professional then contacts the group for a referral form with no personal details shared. They only get the child’s size, age and gender and the items needed.

The group will then gather the items or call on the community or businesses to help before delivering the uniforms to the school.

School Uniform Bank are active on social media and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.