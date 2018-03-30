Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on for this year’s Oswaldtwistle Carnival Royalty ahead of the big event in June.

Organisers are looking to find a King, Queen, Prince and Princess plus - new for this year - a Grande Duke and Dame.

The Carnival is returning this summer after two ‘amazing’ events in 2014 and 2016 and the theme is ‘Through the Ages’.

Gayle Knight, of the Carnival committee, said they are looking for as many groups and organisations to take part.

She said: “We need schools, community groups, businesses, organisations to get involved in the procession. If you don’t want to organise a float then why not just join as a group walk? You can still make a lot of noise and colour.

“The theme this year is ‘Through the Ages’ which could be interpreted as anything. It could be the ages of Oswaldtwistle or your organisation or ages of pop music.

“What we would also really like are for the house, shops and businesses on the route to get involved and get the streets decorated.

"That would be amazing if we could have that. It’s a really good positive event for the town so we hope you will all get behind it again.”

The Carnival will take place on Sunday, June 24, from 12noon on Thwaites Road outside the Spar shop.

The procession will travel along Union Road and onto Harvey Street before a big field event at White Ash and Foxhill Playing Fields.

The Carnival Royalty will be decided over the next few weeks and the winners will play a big role in the upcoming celebrations.

To enter the Prince and Princess competition you must be aged between eight and 14 and for the Queen and King you must be between 15 and 21.

Organisers are also looking to appoint a Grande Dame and Duke who is someone over the age of 40 who has ‘contributed to Oswaldtwistle community life in some way’.

To enter the Prince, Princess, King and Queen contest pick up a form at the Civic Arts Centre or Oswaldtwistle Mills.

Entries need to be submitted by 12noon on Friday, April 20.

Five from each category will be selected at the Mills and entered into a prize draw evening on May 18.

The Grande Dame and Duke will be chosen from nominations submitted to the carnival committee.

For more information call 01254 398319.