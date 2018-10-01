Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

War medals were among sentimental items stolen in a ‘despicable’ burglary.

Police are appealing for information after a number of Second World War medals were stolen in the Oswaldtwistle raid.

They were called at around 5.15pm on September 22 following reports of a burglary in New Lane.

Lancashire Police said the burglary took place between 7.40am on Saturday, September 15 and 4.45pm on Saturday, September 22.

In a statement, they said: “Offenders have gained entry to a property stealing jewellery, a wedding ring, an engagement ring, an old Army wallet, a box containing US coins and between six to eight medals.

“We are appealing for information and appealing for the return of the items.”

PC Matt Gallagher, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a truly despicable and shameful crime.

“We are urging anyone who has seen the medals, or knows where they are, to come forward.

“These items are of enormous sentimental value and we want the medals returned as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 6448@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference ED1822293.