Firefighters have highlighted the importance of working smoke alarms after a severe washing machine fire.

Crews from Hyndburn and Great Harwood were called to an ‘unoccupied’ house on St Huberts Road in Great Harwood at around 1pm on Thursday, May 10.

Acting crew manager Jonathon Ford said the fire caused ‘severe damage’ to the washing machine and some of the kitchen windows and units.

He said: “The property was fitted with working smoke alarms which alerted a neighbour who contacted the fire service. The property was unoccupied upon the arrival of fire service personnel, with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly entering the property and extinguishing the fire with a hose reel.

“This incident highlights the importance and effectiveness of how having working smoke alarms within properties reduce the damage within a property as a result of a fire.

“Had there not been a working smoke alarm within the property, then this incident would have been far more devastating for the occupier.”

For a free Home Fire Safety Risk Assessment call 0800 169 1125.