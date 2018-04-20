Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex offender who was caught in an online paedophile hunter sting has been jailed for five years and classed as a ‘dangerous offender’.

Jason Macleod, of Lydia Street, Accrington, engaged in graphic sexual conversations with four adults online who he believed were 12 or 13 year old girls, a court heard.

The 47-year-old used different alias’s and repeatedly tried to meet the girls for sex and asked them to send him naked pictures. He was eventually caught and arrested after one of the vigilantes arranged to meet him and live streamed the encounter on social media.

Macleod pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual communication with a child and breaching a sexual harm offence order and a sexual offences prevention order.

He was given a five-year jail sentence with an extended eight years on licence after being classed as a ‘dangerous offender’.

Prosecutor Richard Archer told the court how adult men and women posing as young girls online were contacted by Gibbons over social media and he immediately engaged them in sexual conversations.

The court heard how he used the pseudonyms Jay and Jim Green, Jason Matlin and Jason Foulkes and tried to get the girls to meet him for sex in Chorley and Preston.

Mr Archer said Macleod told another girl that he wanted to have sex with her and her aunt and they could ‘shower together’.

The court heard how he tried to meet up with another 13-year-old girl at Botany Bay and said they could have sex in his Mercedes and she could drive the car afterwards.

Mr Archer said one of the paedophile hunters using the name ‘Laura’ arranged to meet Macleod at McDonalds in Burnley in February this year.

He said: “They started to Facebook live stream attempting to capture and video his interaction with the defendant.”

The court heard that Macleod was seen to be deleting items from his phone and was arrested by police at the scene after they were informed of the sting operation.

Macleod was previously jailed for three years in 2012 and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order after having sex with a girl in Yorkshire.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said Jason Macleod posed a ‘very significant risk of causing sexual harm to young girls’.

Sentencing, he said: “An extended sentence of imprisonment is appropriate. You clearly present a very significant risk of causing sexual harm to young girls around the 12 to 14 years ago group.”

Defence barrister Anthony Stephenson said Macleod ‘fully accepts his culpability and is contrite in his guilt’.

He told the court: “This is not the first time that he defendant has committed offences like this. His only mitigation is his early guilty plea. He knows he is going to receive a lengthy custodial sentence.

“His intention is to seek as much help as he can in custody and also once he released to ensure he doesn’t offence in this way again. This is a man who has reached a crossroads in his life. He is on a path to sorting or trying to sort himself out from the affliction he has found himself with.”