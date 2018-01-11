Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex offender who twice breached a court order banning him from having contact with girls under the age of 16 has avoided jail for a second time.

Dylan Ram, of Walmsley Street, Great Harwood, was given a suspended jail sentence in October 2016 after pleading guilty to having sexual activity with a child.

The 19-year-old was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), prohibiting him from having or seeking contact or communication with any girl under 16 other than in special circumstances, and with the permission of the child’s parent or guardian who knew about his conviction and with the express approval of social services.

Prosecutor David Clarke told Preston Crown Court how Ram twice breached the order by having contact with a teenage girl using his phone.

Ram pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his order and breaching his suspended sentence.

He was given a new four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months with a ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work and an order to complete the sex offender treatment programme.

Mr Clarke told the court how officers uncovered the breaches during a standard compliance visit in November 2017.

They found that just two months after the order was imposed Ram had been in contact with a teenage girl through text messages and social media.

The court was told how one message asked if she wanted to meet up and watch a film, and Ram also sent other messages asking her to meet up with him in Accrington.

When officers spoke to the girl she was ‘completely unaware’ of Ram’s conviction and prohibitions, the court heard.

Mr Clarke said officers also found a picture on Ram’s mobile phone of the defendant with a young child and that the

child’s parents were ‘unaware of the terms of his order’.

Marianne Alton, defending, said: “The defendant knows he finds himself in a precarious position.

“It would be better for him to continue the rehabilitative process within the community rather than disrupting that process by sending him to prison.”

Probation service officer Diane Roberts said there had ‘completely engaged’ with his rehabilitation and he was due to start the sex offender treatment programme later this month.