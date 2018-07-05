Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A GREAT-grandfather has hit out after being slapped with a £100 fine for using a ‘free’ car park twice in one morning.

Hugh McGarry, of Rivington Avenue, Accrington, uses the Arndale multi-storey car park in the town most days to do a town centre shop.

Mr McGarry, 79, parked at the Arndale at 9.10am on June 2 and did a shop of around an hour, but after leaving he realised he had forgotten to buy an item and returned shortly before 10.30am.

He was later informed by letter that he had incurred a £100 charge for breaking the ‘no returns within 90 minutes’ rule at the car park, for which enforcement is done by Preston-based ES Parking Enforcement Ltd.

Mr McGarry, who is a widower with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, said the fine had left him ‘feeling like a criminal’.

He said: “I’m a creature of habit and use the car park most mornings, there are signs on the entrances saying ‘free for three hours’.

“This time I needed to go back after I forgot something. I thought nothing of it. To say I was angry when I got the letter is an understatement. It's totally disproportionate for such a minor thing.

“Accrington town centre needs all the support it can get and measures like this will just drive people away.”

Mr McGarry admits he unwittingly broke the car park rule but feels the fine amount is unfair.

He said: “I’ve looked at the small print on signs within the car park and the rule is there. If I’d been charged £10 or £20 I wouldn’t have grumbled but £100, or £60 if I pay promptly, is just ridiculous.

“I’ve heard others have been hit by the same thing.

“I’ve not used the car park since, it’s annoyed me that much.”

Coun Sara Britcliffe said several constituents had contacted her after being landed with the same fine.

She added: “It’s appalling, especially when we all know the town centre is struggling.

“£100 is a lot of money and it’s not like that car park is full to capacity at most times. I think some discretion should be shown in cases like Mr McGarry.”

Other shoppers leaving the car park were unaware of the potential fine.

Jane Thompson, 52, of Whalley Road, said: “I wouldn’t have known that and I’m sure most others parking here don’t either.”

ES Parking Enforcement and The Arndale Centre did not respond to requests for a comment.