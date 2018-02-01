Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man allegedly masterminded a plot to fire a shotgun through the front window of a family he was ‘feuding’ with, a court has heard.

Wasim Ali, 28, of Richmond Hill Street, Accrington, is on trial at Burnley Crown Court, after pleading not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

His co-accused Rashid Khan, 32, of Hamer Avenue, Rossendale, the man who fired the shotgun at the house on Richmond Hill Street, Accrington, had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

A jury heard claims that Mr Ali was directing the plan to discharge the weapon even though he was in a cinema at the Trafford Centre at the time of the offence.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Keith Sutton, said the incident was the result of a feud between Mr Ali and the family of Zafoor Alam, whose house was targeted.

Mr Sutton said: “It’s our assertion that this was a joint venture by the two men.

On June 28 last year, just before midnight, Rashid fired the shotgun at the window of the Alam household. Pellets were found in the lounge and three people were in the room at the time.”

The court heard there had been previous incidents between members of both families.

Three days before the firearms incident there had been an altercation on the street outside the Alam house, the trial was told. Records on Mr Ali’s phone showed he had searched the address of Mr Alam’s house and pictures of members of the Alam family were also found on the phone.

The court heard that Khan travelled to Blackburn earlier on the evening of the incident to buy a Nissan Primera car for £370.

Mr Sutton said Khan filled in a false name and address on the car purchase documents.

At the same time Mr Ali travelled to the Trafford Centre with CCTV showing him arriving there at 10.16pm.

A series of messages and calls were exchanged between the two with calls made at 11.05pm and 11.25pm, the court was told.

The court heard that Khan then travelled to Richmond Hill Street, stopping to remove the number plates.

CCTV was shown to the jury taken from the Alam house of Khan parking across from the property, before leaving the car and firing the shotgun at the house at 11.58pm. The jury heard that later in the evening there were four more calls placed between Mr Ali and Khan, the latest being at 2.54am. The Nissan car was later found abandoned on a car park of the Kingfisher Business Park in Rossendale.

Khan’s fingerprints were found on the registration plate, the court was told.

PROCEEDING