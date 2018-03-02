Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Hyndburn’s prestige employers has unveiled expansion plans after transferring more than a quarter of its workforce out of the borough.

Uniform manufacturer Simon Jersey has announced 40 of its jobs have been moved to Stockport.

But bosses have outlined plans to increase the Altham site by a further 50 jobs over the course of the year.

The firm, based on Sykeside Drive at Altham Business Park, supplies uniform and workwear - including to Team GB’s Olympic team.

Altham parish councillor Rennie Pinder said he hoped residents would benefit by the net increase in jobs, but was concerned about how the transfers might affect existing employees. He said: “If you’re asking people from the Accrington area to travel to Stockport, on paper it’s 45 minutes away and looks alright, but the reality of it is it’s an absolute nightmare, not only in the morning but getting back at night.

“It’s taken me about two hours to get back from Manchester at 5pm at night. It’s much better if you can keep the jobs local because there are so many issues now on the roads, they are oversubscribed, and the extra journey time can add to the cost of childcare.”

He added: “Businesses have to restructure every now and then. I’d like to think they will grow their business at Altham because Altham has served them very well in the past 20 years. Let’s just hope that it really is going to be a net gain at the end.”

CEO Kieron Traynor said: “We can confirm that Simon Jersey has transferred 40 jobs to Stockport and that just under 100 remain in Accrington.

“As part of our growth strategy, we will be strengthening our warehousing and logistics operations in Accrington and have plans to increase the site by a further 50 jobs during the course of 2018.”

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said: “Simon Jersey is a very important company in the borough and wider leader in the uniform industry. They are a key employer and we want them to be secured. Hopefully they will listen to their staff and take on board what requests they make if they have to travel some distance.

“What they need to do to make their company more successful is develop, but we certainly want to see them stay in Hyndburn and it’s excellent news if they are going to recruit 50 jobs.”