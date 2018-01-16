Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snow-covered roads are causing rush hour chaos in Accrington this evening.

Heavy delays are being reported in the town, with icy roads causing gridlock for commuters.

The AA are reporting slow and queueing traffic around the borough on Hyndburn Road, Henry Street and Dill Hall Lane, Whalley Road, Dunkenhalgh Way, Eastgate, Burnley Road.

Heavy delays are also being reported on the A56 between Huncoat and Rising Bridge roundabout.

Cars and buses are struggling to travel along Milnshaw Lane because of the treacherous driving conditions.

Lancashire County Council said all priority routes in central and south Lancashire are to be gritted this evening and overnight.

A spokesperson said: “We have weather predictions of snow/ice and temperatures reaching below freezing. “We will apply salt to all priority routes.”

Hyndburn Police posted on Facebook: “The snow clouds are gathering!

Take care when you are out and about and remember to only call 999 in a genuine emergency.”

Share your snow pictures to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk, or on our Facebook page. Please confirm age, location and parental permission if children are pictured.