At least 20 schools across Hyndburn are once again shut after the return of snow and sleet caused more chaos.

The Grane Road has had to be closed and buses have been cancelled and schools also closed due to the weather.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for snow on Thursday morning.

Lancashire police have asked motorists to avoid the Grane Road and have put a closure in place.

The road is closed from junction five of the M65 motorway to Haslingden.

Lancashire police tweeted this morning: “Grane Road currently not passable due to snow. Closed at M65 and Haslingden. Please avoid.”

It is not known, at this stage, how long the closure will be in place.

Lancashire County Council gritted major roads last night.In a statement, yesterday they said: "We have weather predictions of snow/ice and temperatures reaching below zero. We will apply salt to all priority routes."

Passengers are advised to check with bus operators before travelling with some services in the area affected.

Forecasters say early sleet and snow should clear by midday and the afternoon should be largely dry with a few rain showers.

Send your snow pictures to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk or to our Facebook page.

These schools in Hyndbuyrn have been closed:

Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School

Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Broadfield Specialist School

Church, St Nicholas Primary

Great Harwood St Bartholomew’s Parish CofE Va Primary School

Great Harwood St John’s Church of England Primary School

Mount Carmel RC High School a Specialist Science College

Oswaldtwistle Hippings Methodist Primary School

Oswaldtwistle Moor End Community Primary School

Oswaldtwistle School

Oswaldtwistle St Paul's Church of England Primary School

Oswaldtwistle West End Primary School

Oswaldtwistle White Ash School

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School

St Christopher’s CE School

St Hubert’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Great Harwood

St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School. Accrington

St Wulstan’s Roman Catholic Primary School. Great Harwood

The Hollins

Clayton-le-Moors All Saints Primary School is currently listed for closure this morning, but due to reopen this afternoon.

Accrington and Rossendale College has confirmed it remains open.