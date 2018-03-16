Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn parkrun played host to the Couch25K (C25K) Celebration Run for the first time at Wilsons Playing Fields on Saturday.

More than 100 of the group who commenced the C25K nine-week programme in January joined the weekly held Hyndburn parkrun to swell the numbers to 240 runners.

The initial Clayton C25K plan was held in January 2017 and since then hundreds have successfully completed the plan taking people of all ages including many people who were doing little or no exercise prior to the plan.

Hyndburn parkrun started in October 2017 and each week has around 140 runners attending to run, jog or walk a timed 5k route around the woodlands.

Liz Newton, Co-founder of Clayton C25K and Run Director for Hyndburn parkrun commented: “What an amazing day, bringing Hyndburn parkrun and Clayton 5k Group Run together, such an amazing atmosphere hosted by Clayton Chargers Volunteers.

“With over 100 C25K graduates supported by spectators and coffee and fabulous cakes it was an amazing day. Thank you to everyone for making it a day to remember”

The next C25K plan will start on Monday 16 April at 6.30pm at Mercer Park. Hynd-burn parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am at Wilsons Playing Fields.