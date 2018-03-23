Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walking down Whalley Road to the Wham Stadium on Saturday it’s safe to say the conditions were more akin to Siberia than Altham West.

As a football fan I’ve attended more than a thousand games and I can safely say this was easily the coldest I’ve ever been at a match.

And yet despite snow flurries and a howling wind which multiplied the chill factor, 2,313 hardy souls attended, Stanley’s biggest home crowd of the season bar the Coventry City fixture, which was swelled by a large away contingent.

The anticipation among fans on the much busier than usual terraces of the William Dyer Electrical Stand was palpable at kick off time.

There was a drum beating and constant chanting throughout the first 20 minutes.

There is an excitement on the terraces and a feeling that something special is happening for the Reds that everybody wants to be part of.

On this occasion the fans were made to wait, but they were rewarded with yet another ‘late show’ triumph for the hosts - with two dramatic goals in the last 10 minutes sealing a 3-1 win and a three-point cushion at the top.

Chairman Andy Holt revealed last week the club operates on the second lowest budget in the division but John Coleman’s team continue to defy all logic to lead the pack.

Passing through the Crown pub car park, it was obvious that the club’s winning run and a special offer on admission prices had led to greater number of fans donning their woolly hats and gloves to cheer on the lads.

The queue for matchday tickets stretched from the stadium to close to the main road with friendly stewards marshalling those waiting safely down the metal steps towards the ground.

There was a great deal of excitement in Stanley’s Fan Zone in the minutes before kick off.

Lesley Smith, a former chairperson of the supporters’ club, said the higher gates are encouraging. She said: “It’s good to see more people here getting behind the lads. I have a few looks at the league table this week, it’s been a long time coming. None of us are counting our chickens about going up but we’ve put ourselves in a great position.”

Kerrie Stockton, husband Paul and son Harry, eight, from Accrington, all have season tickets at Stanley. Kerrie said: “Harry’s been Stanley-mad since he was three.

There’s a family feel around the club and it’s something we all do together.”

With both Burnley and Blackburn Rovers not playing, the attendance was also swelled by a sprinkling of their fans.

Clarets season ticket holder Damien Ratcliffe said: “I’ve come with a couple of mates.

"It’s always a friendly welcome at Stanley."

From the evidence of an enjoyable afternoon, players, staff and fans are all as one at the moment and that could make the difference as the Reds strive for glory.

See Sport for match report and reaction.