A ‘big weekend’ is planned in Accrington to officially launch the new £2 million town square and commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

A series of events will be held on November 10 and 11, including a vintage food and craft fair, a special Accrington Pals play reading by Julie Hesmondhalgh and other actors, and a ‘spectacular’ 3D projection on the Market Hall reflecting the borough’s heritage.

Hyndburn council said the new square will have seasonal planters and a new lighting system in place to illuminate the Town Hall and Market Hall once darkness falls.

The official opening of the square will be at 11am on Saturday, November 10, and an exhibition featuring the ‘Extraordinary Women of Accrington’ will be open throughout the day.

On Remembrance Sunday the borough will join the rest of the UK by taking part in ‘Battles Over, A Nation’s Tribute’ with a series of events from early morning through to the evening.

Residents are being invited to gather outside the Town Hall at 6am when a lone piper will play ‘Battle’s Over – Sleep in Peace’.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph at Oak Hill Park at 10.45am followed by a parade to the Town Hall at 11.30am.

Free transport to Oak Hill Park will leave from Accrington Bus Station bay 11 and 10am.

At 2pm former Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and other actors will perform a reading of the Accrington pals play at the Town Hall Ballroom.

Entry is free and tickets will be available soon through EventBright.

At 6.55pm a lone bugler will play the Last Post before beacons of light will shine out from the Town Hall balcony at 7pm.

The Town Cryer will then proclaim a ‘Cry for Peace’ in the square at 7.05pm.

Accrington Market Hall will become a canvas for a ‘spectacular 3D projection’ from 7.30pm to 10pm and will reflect on the borough’s people, places and history.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: “This is a big weekend for Accrington, when the brand new Town Square will be officially opened ready to host a series of events, not only over the weekend of 10th and 11th November, but also in the months and years to come.

“So please come along and be part of Accrington’s past, present and future.”