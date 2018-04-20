Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kind-hearted parents are rallying to help a school buy a ‘lifeline’ minibus.

Broadfield Specialist School in Oswaldtwistle needs to raise £16,000 over the next 12 months to purchase the minibus currently leased to the school.

It is one of four vehicles used to transport children to different activities and places across the North West, including Blackpool, the Lake District and swimming classes.

Heather Waddington’s son Jack Barnes attends the school on Fielding Lane and is one of the pupils who relies heavily on the minibus service.

Jack, 14, was born with serious complications and warned he might never walk or talk.

But after years of intensive support the former Altham primary school pupil is on course to lead a full and active life.

Heather, 47, from Baxenden, has now teamed up with other parents to organise an event at Enfield Cricket Club next month and hopes to raise up to £3,000.

She said: “The school were asking parents to help raise money to buy a minibus.

“We decided to go in and have a meeting with Lee Bentley, who is in charge of all the fundraising. I suggested doing the event and he said that would be great.

“They go everywhere in those minibuses. They do after-school activities and Saturday morning clubs and travel to different schools and swimming. They would be lost without them.

“Jack loves it at Broadfield. It’s a good school for him.”

Mr Bentley has praised the support offered by Heather and other parents to help reach their fundraising target.

He said: “We’ve got a minibus that we are leasing and we want to buy it when the lease runs out. If we don’t buy it we will lose it.

“Being a special needs school it’s really important to get our kids out into the community so we do use the minibuses all the time.

“It’s about another year until the lease runs out but we are not a big school and it will take a bit of time to raise that sort of money.”

An 80s fancy dress night will be held at Enfield Cricket Club, in Church, on Saturday, May 19, from 7pm. Tickets cost £10 and include supper.

The event is sponsored by Keenans Estate Agents and former pupil Michael Prestage will be the DJ.

To book call Heather on 07960 459091 or Laura on 07468 534862.