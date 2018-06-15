Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in Clayton-le-Moors and Baxenden eight years ago.

We are showcasing a selection of pictures from 2010. We have shots from Baxenden Golf Club, a skate park festival, Accrington Library and The Albion Inn, all of which were taken in that year.

Our first picture of the week shows a group of young people from Clayton-le-Moors Youth and Community Centre together with BMX riders from Preston.

They worked with professional artists to host a festival, Urban Culture Jam, at Accrington Skate Park in August 2010.

Next is a snap of revellers enjoying a night out at the Albion Inn, Clayton-le-Moors.

Below that is a photograph taken at Baxenden Golf Club.

It shows Pamela Woodhouse, lady captain of Baxenden Golf Club, receiving a bouquet of flowers with Gary Aspinall, the captain of the club.

Our final picture was taken at Accrington Library and shows Bill Matthews and Sheila McVan from Baxenden Community Forum, along with the roses which were to be planted in Haworth Park.

In our weekly Time Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by Observer photographers which have appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any of your own pictures which you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.