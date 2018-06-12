Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eighteen students past and present from an Accrington school have received their Gold Duke of Edinbugh’s award at Buckingham Palace.

The St Christopher’s CE high pupils attended a presentation in the gardens of the Palace where they received their awards from six-time world champion kayaker Anna Hemmings MBE.

During the presentation, HRH Princess Anne congratulated the group on their successful journeys, which took each young person 12-18 months of hard work and dedication. Those who achieve a Gold DofE Award volunteer, learn a skill, get fit, take part in a week-long residential and plan and undertake a four-day expedition in wild country.

Trevor Smith and Devaki Sutton, who lead the school’s programme, also attended the presentation. Miss Sutton said: “We were delighted to share the day with our students and celebrate their achievement.”

Upper Sixth student Hannah Donnelly completed her Gold Award in spite of living with a severe visual impairment which affects her clarity of vision and perception of where things are.