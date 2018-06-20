Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

STAFF were evacuated from Accrington’s mail sorting office after part of the roof collapsed.

Services at the building on Infant Street were suspended and all staff and customers were forbidden from entering early on Wednesday, June 20 after the incident.

Customers have been unable to pick up parcels from the site.

As at Wednesday at 3pm, Royal Mail said all operations at the site remained on hold while experts assessed whether the building was safe.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a small section of roof collapsed at Accrington delivery office early on Wednesday morning.

“No-one was injured in the incident.

“The safety of our colleagues is a priority and all site staff were asked to leave the office while our health and safety and property teams investigate.

“Operations will resume as soon as the site is deemed safe.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.

“Anyone with concerns about their mail can contact our customer services team via www.royalmail.com , on twitter @RoyalMailHelp or on 03457 740 740.”