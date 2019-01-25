Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Accrington in 2008.

Our first picture of the week shows Mark McDonnell (black curly wig) and his friends celebrating his stag night at Balti Stan in Clayton-le-Moors.

Our next picture is of a birthday belly dance at Spice Lounge, Rishton.

Next is of Rishton In Bloom organisers Margaret Worden and Ruth Colling, with the merit certificate they received.

Our final picture of the week is of lads enjoying the nightlife at the Bay Horse, Baxenden.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

