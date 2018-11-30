Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Glasses were raised to mark a milestone anniversary of a popular social club.

Around 150 people packed into Stanhill Social Club in Stanhill Village, Oswaldtwistle, to toast and celebrate its centenary.

The club, previously named Stanhill Working Men’s Club, was officially founded in 1918 at the end of the First World War and the club’s first meeting was held on November 16.

A centenary concert was held on Sunday, November 17, with entertainment from Britain’s Got Talent 2017 semifinalist Martin Gregory Lambert and his daughter Faye.

Committee member Jeff Green, who has been involved with the club for 16 years, said everyone had a ‘brilliant time’.

He said: “It was a really good party atmosphere.

“We put a net up a few weeks ago and filled it with balloons. The artist sang happy birthday to the club and when he was doing that we released the balloons.

“He helped to make the night and got into the theme of the evening.

“We also started off by playing music from 1918 and the end of the First World War.”

Jeff, 63, from Knuzden, has hailed the commitment and hard work of long-standing committee members who have helped to keep the club going over the decades.

The retired logistics worker said: “The club went through some really bad times in the 1970’s but the guys on the committee then really worked hard to make the club survive. That’s why it is here today and we take every year as it comes.

“Our difficulty is we are in the middle of the village and now there’s no bus route at evenings and later in the weekends. It is difficult.

“We don’t just depend on Saturday night concerns but without those the rest of the club wouldn’t survive and vice versa.

“It was previously a working men’s club but we decided that we had to move with the times and make it a social club and now there’s no differential between male and female members.

“We spent quite a bit of money a couple of years ago refurbishing the lounge and games room and then the concert room.”

A Northern Soul & Motown afternoon was held at the club last weekend and raised £1,000 towards Derian House Children’s Hospice. The club has now collected £10,000 for the charity.