As attendances at Accrington Stanley swell, messages of support for the team have come from former Accringtonians all over the world.

The Reds remain in the ‘box seats’ in League Two, despite being edged off the top spot last weekend due to their game being postponed.

After a fortnight with no match, Stanley fans are chomping at the bit to see if they can make it eight wins on the bounce at Mansfield on Good Friday - even those now living thousands of miles away.

Tony Robinson has lived in Ontario, Canada, since 1970 but still follows his beloved Stanley during each game.

Tony, 64, said: “It’s not easy following Stanley from afar but it’s a whole lot of fun and this year it’s been very rewarding. You can feel a real buzz of excitement.

“After we emigrated to Canada in 1970 I followed Stanley’s rise through the lower leagues from week-old Accy Observers sent in the post. Over here kick off for me is 10am.

“I have to rely on text commentary which is always a few minutes behind and I have a friend in Nottingham who follows on the radio and he phones me on Facebook messenger when Stanley score.”

The semi-retired insurance consultant, born appropriately on Stanley Street, has been able to return to Accrington with his wife Toni for a few weeks a year, watching a handful of home matches every year.

Another exiled fan is Stefan Wieczorek, construction manager at Jaguar Land Rover’s plant in Nitra, Slovakia.

Stefan, of Whinney Hill, saw Stanley’s first game after re-formation in 1968.

He said: “I can remember the slope on the pitch and that horses had been grazing on the field several days before. The crowd was one person deep.”

The dad-of-two, 59, is also claiming partial credit for Stanley’s form thanks to a ‘lucky shirt’. He said: “On our first day in Nitra we visited the Irish Times bar and became friendly with the manager Jozef and discovered his love of Chelsea.

“In view of his help we bought him a Chelsea shirt and called it his lucky shirt. Chelsea then took the title by a mile.

"This season I got Jozef a Stanley shirt hoping the charm would work again. The locals and staff in the bar always look for Accrington’s results.”

Several members of the Norwegian branch of the supporters’ club attended the Wham Stadium in the last home game against Forest Green.