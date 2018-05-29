Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high-powered car was flipped just seconds after being stolen in a burglary.

Police were called to the scene on Talbot Street in Rishton in the early hours of Monday, May 28.

At around 6am, thieves broke into a house on the street and stole a number of items including the keys to the high-powered black BMW.

The suspected offender drove just 20 metres before crashing into parked cars and rolling the car onto the roof.

On Twitter, Lancashire police said: “High performance BMW stolen as a result of a burglary in Rishton.

“Very inexperienced driver got only 20 meters from the address when they hit a parked car and rolled.”

Police are looking to speak to the driver, and another white male who is thought to have been in the car too.

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 0318 dated May 28.