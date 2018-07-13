Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supporters are invited to get involved with a 40-mile walk to raise funds for a leading charity for women and girls.

The #WalkWith Lancashire Women’s Centres (LWC) challenge, helping to mark the centenary of women gaining the right to vote, will visit all five of the county’s women’s centres - including Blackburn Road, Accrington.

Emmerdale actress Emma Atkins has confirmed she will be joining the walk, which will take place over September 8-9.

The challenge, called ‘WalkWith’, will see staff, volunteers and supporters of the charity walking up to 40 miles in two days, starting in Burnley and ending with a big bash at Blackpool on the Comedy Carpet.

Anybody can join them, walking as much or as little as they can and the walk will be made up of a number of sections that have been selected to be as accessible as possible, including a 6.5 mile leg from Burnley to Accrington, and a 5.5 mile leg from Accrington to Blackburn, both on Saturday, September 8.

Emma said she felt ‘privileged’ when asked to get involved in the event.

She said: “The spirit of community is extremely important to me and if it can enhance people’s lives for the better, especially to empower women, supporting all elements of their mental health, bringing us together to help one another, and celebrate how brilliant we are as a species, this can only be a truly wonderful thing.

"I am so excited to walk the walk and come and meet everyone who is part of such a wonderful community. See you there.”

Adele Helm, community fundraiser said: “We’re really looking forward to walking with Emma, having her endorsement is amazing and it will help to raise awareness of our cause, encouraging more people to get involved and support us. We are really excited.”

The closing date for registering is August 3.

To sign up visit www.womenscentre.org/walkwith , entry fee covers the cost of this event with the opportunity to buy LWC merchandise and receive a free #WalKWith T-shirt.

LWCs strive to empower women and girls to be able to transform their lives by bringing them together to: find their voice, share experiences and understanding, develop their knowledge and skills and challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about them.

More than 4,000 women accessed their services over the past year.