CCTV has been released after a series of robberies involving teenagers being threatened by men demanding money and phones.

Detectives are investigating four incidents which all took place in Accrington on Monday, December 3, and believe at least two of the offences are linked.

Some of the incidents involved men armed with swords or knives.

A 16-year-old girl and two friends were approached by men near Lancaster Avenue shortly before 2pm and handed over their mobile phones after being threatened.

One of the offenders is described as wearing a red waist length puffer jacket with a silver brand name beginning with ‘H’, dark blue tracksuit bottoms or jeans and Nike TNS trainers.

Police said he looked around 30 years old with a round face, 6ft tall, quite chubby and with pale skin.

The second man is described as wearing a white/silver hoody and tracksuit and 6ft tall.

They were both described as being ‘on something’.

Two 15-year-old boys were also approached by two men who demanded money on Owen Street at the junction of Belgarth Road at around 6.20pm.

They both handed over a small amount of cash before the robbers fled the area.

Lancashire Police said the first man is described as white, around 19 or 20 years old, 6ft tall and scrawny.

He was wearing half of a white mask on his face up to his nose, a north face jacket in black, black joggers and trainers.

The second man is described as white, also around 19 or 20 years old with facial stubble, wearing a dark coloured jumper with the hood up and dark joggers.

Detectives are also investigating two other separate robberies in Accrington on the same day.

The first happened shortly before 1.30pm when a man was mugged close to Asda on Hyndburn Road by two men. One of them was armed with a knife.

Police said the first offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, unshaven with a Lancashire accent.

He also appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs and was wearing a red jacket with the hood pulled up, blue jeans or joggers and trainers with blue uppers.

The other offender was a white man wearing a white/grey hoody with a padded blue body warmer over the top, blue jeans/joggers and white trainers.

The second incident happened near to Platt Social Club shortly before 8.15pm when a man was approached and threatened with ‘what appeared to be a sword’, police said.

The robbers made off empty handed and are described as white, aged between 22 and 25, wearing all black tracksuits.

One was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.

Detective Inspector Rach Higson, of East CID, said: “These are serious offences which I appreciate will have caused some concern in the local community.

“We have a team of officers making enquiries and detectives are working closely with the Neighbourhood Policing Team to proactively identify and locate the offenders.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111.

“As part of our overall enquiries we have released CCTV footage of two people we would like to speak to.

“We’d urge anyone who recognises them to e-mail 100@lancashire.pnn.police.uk as soon as possible or call 101.”