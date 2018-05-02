Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are warning taxi drivers to prepare for more random inspections after a crackdown found only ONE-FIFTH of vehicles ‘fully compliant’.

Hyndburn Police joined forces with officers from Hyndburn council and the Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) for the random inspections in Accrington.

Police said out of the 14 vehicles stopped, only three were ‘fully compliant with the necessary standards’.

Two taxis needed to be taken off the road ‘immediately’, with a further two being issues with delayed prohibition notices.

A police spokesperson said: “Requests were also made for five taximeters to be provided for further inspection and five drivers were cautioned for not wearing their badge.

“We hope this action sends out a really clear message - it’s our job to keep people safe and react to community concerns so we will be running similar operations in the future with Hyndburn licensing department.”

The crackdown operation was held on Friday, April 20, and vehicles were sent to a locally approved MOT service centre where a VOSA mechanic ‘thoroughly checked their roadworthiness’.