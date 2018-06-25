Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy was hurt after being robbed by three men in the early hours of the morning.

The 16-year-old was robbed by three men outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church, on Blackburn Road, Rishton at around 1am on Sunday, June 24.

A bike, a wallet and a mobile phone were taken from the boy, although the bike was later found abandoned nearby.

Police said the boy suffered minor injuries and went to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 0115, dated June 24.