A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man was attacked with a ‘plank of wood’.

Police were called to a house on Garbett Street in Accrington shortly after 3.15am on Monday, February 19.

A man in his 40s was found with a laceration to his head.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and remains in custody for questioning.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 3.15am. A man in his 40s has been hit to the head with a plank of wood at an address on Garbett Street.

“A 19-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

“The man suffered a laceration to his head.”