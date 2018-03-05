Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV has been released after thieves stole thousands of pounds from an Accrington pub.

The money was taken from the safe and till drawers of the Warners Arms, on Warner Street, at approximately 1.15am on Sunday, March 4.

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in relation to the theft.

They said the pair - a man and a woman believed to have links to Accrington, Morecambe and Wigan - will be able to assist them in their investigation.

In a Facebook post, Hyndburn Police said: “If you know the two individuals please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference ED1804261 or e-mail PC 4456 OGDEN 4456@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”