Hyndburn has lost more than a third of its pubs over the last seven years.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have revealed that there were 50 pubs and bars operating across the borough last year - down from 75 in 2010.

The biggest drop was between 2010 and 2013 where around 20 pubs closed, however the number has stabilised in recent years with only around five closures since 2014.

The ONS rounds the numbers to the nearest five to prevent identifying individual businesses.

Councillor Tony Dobson, who runs pubs in Accrington town centre and Clayton-le-Moors, said the figures are ‘very disappointing’ but is optimistic for the future of pubs in Hyndburn.

He said: “If a pub is run correctly then it can be the centre for the community as a place for socialising, fundraising and getting people out of their property.

“It’s disappointing that there has been such a fundamental change in drinking habits over the last 10 years but I don’t think it will get much worse.

“The industry has realised it needs to up its game if it’s going to survive. It needs to take it seriously and ensure they are run effectively, affordably and provides a service and reason for people to go and support them.

“I hope that the [number of pubs in Hyndburn] will flatten out now and that it will stay at around 50 or maybe 45.”

Nationally the number of pubs fell by 13pc from 44,680 in 2010 to 38,935 last year.

CAMRA, the campaign for real ale, said that pubs play a vital role in communities.

Tom Stainer, a CAMRA spokesperson, said: “In many areas and villages, they provide the last remaining public meeting space, with meeting halls and post offices already lost.

“They also create jobs and bring money into local areas, which tend to be spent in the local area, as compared to large chain cafes. Many pubs help to support the night time economy in town centres and create safer communities after nightfall.”

The Treasury said 90pc of pubs across the country can benefit from business rates relief which could save them up to £1,000 a year.

A spokesperson said: “In addition, both businesses and their customers have saved around £3 billion since 2013 thanks to changes to alcohol duty.”