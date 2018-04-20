Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre doctor’s surgery has closed with immediate effect due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Health bosses have confirmed that the Abbey Surgery on Abbey Street in Accrington closed and that the situation was ‘out of our control’.

NHS East Lancashire CCG said the closure was ‘not a hoax’ and they were only informed of the decision late on Thursday, April 19.

No reason has yet been given for the closure.

The CCG said they are working with local partners to make provision for patients with appointments at other local surgeries.

In a statement posted on Facebook, they said: “The CCG can confirm that this is not a hoax and unfortunately Abbey Surgery in Accrington has closed.

“This is out of our control and the CCG were informed late yesterday [Thursday] afternoon of the situation.

“We have attempted to contact every patient who had an appointment today and we have made other arrangements for them. Today [Friday] we will be contacting all patients who have appointments on Monday.”

Sharon Martin, from East Lancashire CCG, said: “The surgery closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Our priority is to ensure patients have a continuation of care and are still able to access high quality GP services but we understand this could be a worrying time.

“If you require any further information please contact customer care on 01772 214200.”

Patients who have already ordered a repeat prescription should collect them from the GP practice in Accrington Victoria Hospital.

To order a repeat prescription call 01254 770480 on Monday, April 23.

To book a GP appointment call 01254 770480.

The CCG said anyone who is likely to run out of medication before April 23 should call 111.