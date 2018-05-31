Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This weekend’s 21st Accrington Food Festival is aiming to be the best yet.

The festival, on Saturday, June 2 from 10am to 4pm, promises worldwide flavours and exciting entertainment. O

rganisers Scott Dawson Advertising are bidding to top last year’s visitor total of 14,000.

The event will feature more than 60 food and drinks stalls, and food fest favourite chef Richard Fox doing demonstrations of Black Pudding Quails and Scotch Egg. Accrington and Rossendale College students have created a fruity caviar and a Benedictine one - a nod to The Accrington Pals who reportedly named it their favourite tipple.

The Second World War re-enactment to commemorate D-Day will be held in St James Church grounds and children’s activities will include a cupcake decorating session with college students, and free 10-minute Hands-on science demonstrations every hour on the hour.

Accrington and Rossendale College have been experimenting in their college to provide visitors with a unique opportunity to try Accrington Caviar!

This year’s event has three gold sponsors - Duckworths Estate Agents, Accrington and Rossendale College and Quality Solicitors Acklam Bond. To keep up to date with news about the 2018 festival, you can ‘like’ the festival Facebook page at www.facebook.com/accringtonfood or follow the event on Twitter at twitter.com/AccringtonFood