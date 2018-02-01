Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three Accrington schools have been forced to close because of ice and cold problems.

St Oswald’s RC primary and nursery school, on Hartley Avenue, St Peter’s CE primary school, on Cartmel Avenue, and St Anne’s and St Joseph’s RC Primary, on Sandy Lane, will remain closed today.

A post on the St Oswald’s Facebook page said: “Sorry - we are closed today. Along with St Peter’s School we have decided to close today due to sheet ice.

“Staff have been assessing the situation since 6am and suffered slips and falls on the ice.

“We do not take this decision lightly and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A statement on the St Peter’s website said: “School is closed today 1/2/18 due to icy conditions.”

St Anne’s and St Joseph’s is closed all day due to a heating fault, making the school too cold.