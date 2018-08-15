Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub landlord fears his car will be written off after it was hit from behind by another car whose driver then walked off.

Barry Holden was travelling along Whalley Road, in Clayton-le-Moors, when a car hit the back of his red Vauxhall Astra before then colliding with a parked vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the incident which happened on the evening of Saturday, August 11.

Mr Holden, who runs The George pub on Blackburn Road in Accrington, said the impact ‘sounded like a bomb had gone off’.

The 39-year-old said he spent hundreds of pounds on the vehicle in recent months and could not believe his misfortune.

He said: “I had just gone over the canal bridge on Whalley Road and when I got to The Albion pub I heard a loud bang and I was jolted forward.

“The car hit me from behind. The impact came from an angle and it then hit another parked car.

“When my car came to a stop I just sat there and the first thing I said was ‘you have got to be kidding me?’

“I’ve only had the car one year and I recently put a new timing belt on it.

“I also spent £600 on the engine two months ago and it just got through the MOT last week.

“I think the car will be a write-off because the framework is all twisted underneath. It sounded like a bomb had gone off inside the car it was that loud.”

Mr Holden, who lives in Accrington, said the driver who collided with his car and the parked vehicle was helped by passers-by before walking off.

He said: “When I got out of the car the male passenger got out. He knew somebody in a car across the road and got in that car and went off.

“The lady driver got out of the car. She walked around the car for a bit and then just walked off."

Lancashire Police said they were called to the incident at around 7.20pm on August 11.

No arrests have been made.

A police spokesperson said: “The car has gone into the back of [Mr Holden’s] vehicle. It was a damage-only incident. The other driver walked off.

“A couple of cars were involved.

“The fire service came out and nobody was injured or trapped.”

Anyone with information should call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1363 of August 11.