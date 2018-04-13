Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted thug fractured a flatmate’s eye socket and cheekbone during a row over the cleaning rota, a court heard.

Richard Brewer launched the ‘unprovoked’ attack on Wayne Dunkley at their communal flat in Oswaldtwistle and left the victim requiring hospital surgery and a metal plate inserted into his cheek.

Prosecutor Charles Brown told Burnley Crown Court how Brewer became upset over the new cleaning rota posted by the landlord and being told that he would have to leave the property after complaints were made by other residents.

Brewer, 32, got into a verbal argument with Mr Dunkley while he was having a drink with a friend in his room and punched him once to the face.

Joinery worker Brewer pleaded guilty to GBH and was given an 18-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to attended the ‘Resolve Programme’.

Recorder Mark Laprell said Brewer was a ‘large individual and when you hit people you will do some damage’.

He told the defendant: “There had clearly been some issues between you and possibly more than one of the other residents.

“It appears this centred on the cleaning rota for the common areas where the landlords system was to post notices as to who was doing what on what day. You had also been given notice to quit that day by the landlord which you believed was the result of complaints by others to the landlord.

“You go to Mr Dunkley’s bedsit where is having a drink with someone else.

“You have a bit of a rant to the two who were there plus the landlord who happened to be on the phone to Mr Dunkley at the time.

“Then in what does appear to be unprovoked you hit Mr Dunkley to the face while he was seated.

“He offered no threat to you.

“It must have been a fairly heavy blow because you succeeded in fracturing his eye socket and his right cheekbone and necessitated him having surgery.”

Defence barrister Bob Elias said Brewer, now of Park Lee Road, Blackburn, said it was a ‘bickering type of argument and he lost his temper’.

Mr Elias said the defendant ‘apologises’ and has since moved away from the area.