A thug launched a brutal attack on his partner after a row over who was going to answer the front door.

Jason McCash and his partner were in bed at their flat on Wellington Street in Accrington when there was a knock at the door.

Prosecutor Paul Dockery told Burnley Crown Court how a ‘dispute’ developed over who should answer the door and there was ‘an exchange between them’.

After McCash went to answer it, he returned to the bedroom and punched his partner to the head.

The court heard that the victim went into the bathroom and McCash warned her not to leave the flat.

Mr Dockery said she ‘made a dash’ to leave but got caught. McCash then pushed her to the floor and repeatedly punched her to the body as she shouted ‘stop, stop’.

The court heard McCash, 33, led her back into the flat and continue to punch her as she sat on the sofa.

Mr Dockery said he was ‘berating her and said everything was her fault’.

The victim then ran to the window and shouted for help but no-one came.

The court heard that McCash then left the flat and was followed 15 minutes later by his partner. They both ‘walked around for a period of time’ before returning to the flat.

The victim then went into Accrington town centre and alerted police.

The incident happened on November 6 last year - only four days after McCash was given a conditional discharge order at Burnley Crown Court for a separate ABH.

Mark Stuart, defending, said the defendant didn’t request a pre-sentence report because it would be a ‘waste of the probation service’s time’.

He told the court that it was an ‘unpleasant and unedifying incident’ and that McCash had ‘previous convictions for violence’.

McCash pleaded guilty to ABH and was jailed for 10 months.

Judge Simon Medland QC said: “It’s obvious that blunt force trauma was inflicted to the face, bridge of the nose and around the eyes. There was also significant bruising of the left clavicle, bruises and lacerations to the back of her hand and underside of her arm.

“There was no good reason whatsoever. She hadn’t offered you any violence.

“Nothing could possibly justify you laying fists repeatedly upon her causing a series of bruises, lacerations and unpleasant and painful injuries.”