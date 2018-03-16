Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at locals enjoying a night out in a Great Harwood pub in 2006.

We have a selection of pictures showing family and friends having a drink and a laugh at the Cross Axes pub 12 years ago.

In our weekly Time-trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which have appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any of your own pictures which you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.