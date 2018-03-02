Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at nights out in two of Rishton’s pubs nine years ago.

We have pictures of a locals enjoying a drink with friends and family at The Walmsley Pub and The Roebuck Pub, all taken in the year 2007.

The first picture of the week shows a night out at The Walmsley, in the days when smoking inside pubs was still allowed.

Next is a picture showing a group of lads having a pint at The Roebuck Pub.

The next shot was taken at The Walmsley Pub, while the final photograph of the week shows The Roebuck Pub again.

In our weekly Time-trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers, which have appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any of your own pictures which you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities@men media.co.uk or submit them via the Observer Facebook page.