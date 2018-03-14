Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The store which moved into the town centre space vacated by Marks and Spencer is closing later this month.

Discount outlet The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) Clearance moved into the large vacant unit in Accrington’s Arndale Centre last year.

The clearance store, on Broadway, became known for its ‘aggressive’ price reduction sales - last September we reported that it had been forced to close unexpectedly for a day for restocking after ‘frenzied’ shoppers emptied the shelves.

TOFS is due to close on Saturday, March 24 and is currently holding a closing down sale.

A spokesperson for TOFS said: “Our Accrington Clearance store was intended to be a short term outlet for us and we are closing the store in line with our original intention.”

Marks and Spencer vacated the Broadway outlet in March 2016 after more than 50 years of trading.