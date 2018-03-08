Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business leader and family man has been critically injured after being attacked in the street.

Shahed Mahmood, who is president of the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, suffered head injuries after an altercation in Accrington on Tuesday, March 6.

The 49-year-old was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

As well as his prominent role representing the borough’s businesses, takeaway owner Mr Mahmood is due to stand as a Labour party candidate for Immanuel ward in May’s upcoming local elections to Hyndburn council.

Leading civic figures have expressed their shock and sadness after learning of the attack.

Hyndburn councillor and close friend Munsif Dad said he was shocked by the incident.

He said: “I wish Shahed and his family well at this difficult time.

“From one of his close friends, I’m shocked - we wish him the speediest of recovery and we hope and pray he makes a quick and healthy recovery.

“Everyone knows Shahed, we were very close, we’re all sad and upset.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones also said he was ‘shocked and upset’ that Mr Mahmood had been attacked.

He said: “Shahed is the kindest, gentlest, most well meaning of people.

“In his role at the Chamber of Trade he works tirelessly for the businesses and people of Accrington town centre and the rest of the borough. I wish the best for Shahed and his family.”

Coun Tony Dobson led the messages of goodwill on behalf of the Conservative group on Hyndburn council.

He said: “We were sorry to hear about the incident and we hope he makes a speedy and full recovery.”

In a statement Lancashire Police said: “Police were called shortly after 5.50pm to reports a man in his 40s had been seriously injured following an altercation with another man on Blackburn Road in Accrington. It happened close to the junction with Princess Street.

“The man suffered injuries to his head and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“A 27-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

“He is currently in police custody.” Inspector Neil Marr said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area, or who saw anything suspicious around the time, to please come forward with any information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1110 of March 6.