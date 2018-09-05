Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail passengers faced delays and train cancellations after a vehicle collided with a bridge.

The incident happened at the Church and Oswaldtwistle station on Market Street, Church, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, September 4.

Northern said all lines were blocked and commuters faced train cancellations, diversions or delays of around 90 minutes on some services.

In a statement posted on Twitter, they said: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Church and Oswaldtwistle all trains that run through this station cannot run at present.”

Customers travelling from Leeds and Hebden Bridge to Blackburn, Preston and Blackpool were advised to travel via Manchester.

The train line reopened shortly after 8pm.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "“Officers were called to Red Bridge, close to Church and Oswaldtwistle station, at 5.51pm yesterday (September 4) after reports that a vehicle had collided with a railway bridge.

“Officers attended and are making enquiries into this incident as part of an investigation. No arrests have been made.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 453 of 4 September.”