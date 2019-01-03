Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family and band members have paid tribute to a legendary rock n’ roll musician who passed away suddenly on Christmas Eve.

Tony Cooper, from Baxenden, was part of the iconic Soundcasters group and performed with the likes of Status Quo, Ike and Tina Turner, The Hollies and Van Morrison.

The former Accrington Grammar School pupil was an original member of the band, first formed in 1964, and helped relaunch it with new members in 2011.

Over the last seven years they performed hundreds of gigs across Hyndburn and the North West and also supported many local charity events, festivals and carnivals.

The grandfather-of-two suffered unexpected heart problems at home in the early hours of Monday, December 24, and died less than an hour later, aged 68.

His death came just weeks after his wife of 46 years, Marilyn, passed away.

Tony’s sons said he was a ‘larger than life’ character and his death came as a ‘massive shock’.

Son Simon, of Avenue Parade in Accrington, said: “We were with him the day before. He seemed totally fine and there were no problems or complaints whatsoever. He was his usual self bouncing all over the place.

“He had nothing wrong with his heart at all. He had colon cancer when he was 36 and he got through and beat that.

"He had no other health complaints at all. Apparently the arteries around his heart had calcified so there was nothing we could have done and it couldn’t have been spotted.

"Whatever was going to happen was going to happen.”

Tony’s brother and Soundcasters member Phil Cooper said they are ‘completely devastated and shocked’ and do not know if the band will continue.

The Soundcasters, which also included Trevor Gardner and drummer Keith Howorth, last performed at Ossy Con Club on December 14 and were due to play play a gig on New Year’s Eve.

Phil said: “He taught me how to play the guitar and we have always sung and been in bands together since 1975.

“It’s a very big loss for me. I think my singing career has probably come to an end. We should have been playing a gig in Wigan on New Year’s Eve but we had to cancel it. It was a poignant night.

“We have cancelled all our upcoming engagements. Who knows whether we will carry on or not.

"If we do then it won’t be as the Soundcasters. That was Tony’s. If we continue it would have to be as something else.”

Phil said Tony was ‘very outgoing and loved to be the centre of attention’.

He added: “He was a very hard person not to like. He wanted to be everybody’s friend and never liked saying no when someone wanted us to play a gig.

“I was with him the night before it happened and he was fine. It’s very sad.”

Tony was greatly affected by the loss of Marilyn last October.

Son Darren, of Oakwood Road in Accrington, said: “They have both gone in 2018 and within two months of each other which is unbelievable.

"We are still in shock. It’s not really sunk in yet.

“He was larger than life. He would do anything for anybody and was always friendly. You could go out with him into Accrington and it would take him three hours to get from one shop to the next because he would stop and talk to everybody.

“He loved his music. Before the Soundcasters reformed he was in other bands like Kyte and Tanith and was gigging right up until his death.”

Tony was a former electrician and printer before setting up his family business Coopertrains.

He also served on the Carnival committee for the Accrington Lions.

Gayle Knight, who helped organise the 2017 Accrington Carnival, said: “He was a lovely gentleman.

"He was so nice and a valued member of the team. He was very enthusiastic, supportive and helpful and got stuck in. It’s a sad loss.”

A dearly loved husband of the late Marilyn, he was a much loved dad of Simon and Darren, a dear brother of Phil, a dear father-in-law of Jackie and a treasured grandad of Shannon and Alicia. He was also a dear friend and colleague to many.

He will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

His funeral service will be held at 10.45am on Monday, January 14, at St John’s Church, Baxenden, followed by a private family committal at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations are welcomed in memory of Tony for Marie Curie.

Further enquiries please to Sarah Barton at Barton & Hallworth Funeral Service, Oswaldtwistle.