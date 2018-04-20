Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cricket club is mourning the ‘tremendous’ loss of their longest-serving member, who passed away aged 103.

Edward Marshall, known as Ted, passed away on Thursday, April 12 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital after illness.

Ted, who lived on Ellerbeck Road, Accrington, had been a stalwart at Accrington Cricket Club, having joined upon his return to the town after serving during the Second World War.

He had fought in Italy at the infamous Battle of Monte Cassino.

Ted, who ran his own printing firm in Waterfoot before retiring, was the longest-serving club member and was made a life member in 2008.

Rod Kenyon, Accrington Cricket Club chairman, said that ‘larger-than-life’ Ted would be missed by all.

He said as part of the club committee in the 1960s, Ted was one of the instigators behind West Indian legend Wes Hall coming to the club in 1960. Rod said: “He never missed a game as far as I know - in later years, a couple of the lads used to pick him up and bring him to games. Anything we needed - any equipment or anything like that - Ted would be there. He was very generous.”

Rod said Ted’s cricket knowledge was unmatched and the club will be honouring his memory. He added: “He was always the first to pay his membership and would give the membership secretary a hard time if he wasn’t there to take his money. It’s a tremendous loss to the club - his knowledge especially. At the next home game, we will be holding a minute’s silence and the flag will be at half-mast.”

Ted was also an active Freemason at the Masonic Lodge of Amity & Rossendale Forest.

Donald Bright, a fellow Mason and long-time friend, said that Ted remained active into his later years, continuing to dance well into his 90s and repairing his roof after his 100th birthday.

He said: “He was a man of very strong opinion, he knew what he wanted. I knew him for 45 years and we got on exceptionally well.”

Ted, whose wife Mary passed away in 2009, leaves his niece Dorothy and also many friends.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 24 at 11am at Accrington Crematorium on Burnley Road.

Family flowers only and donations in memory of Ted to the Accrington & District Blind Society.

The funeral director is Champ Funeral Services, Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors.