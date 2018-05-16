Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TRIBUTES have been paid to a transport boss and well known amateur sportsman who has died from cancer, at the age of 55.

Christopher Cobb, died at his Baxenden home on Saturday, May 12 after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

Chris, who was known as ‘Cobby’ to friends and colleagues, had worked at Altham-based Senator Group for more than 28 years, joining as a mechanic and rising to the position of transport manager.

Chris, of Birch Terrace, Manchester Road, lived all his life in Baxenden where he raised his family with wife Diane, 55.

He also leaves daughters Kelly, 36, Samantha, 32, Emma, 28, son Matthew, 34, and five grandchildren.

He spent all his career working with trucks and transport.

After leaving Hollins High School he undertook a vehicle mechanic apprenticeship with Gilbraith before working for Lynch Trucks.

His daughter Samantha King said: “He loved his work at Senator and always had a passion for cars and trucks. He was proud that he began as a mechanic and when he had to finish due to his health last September he was transport manager.”

Chris was also a keen amateur sportsman, playing football for more than 20 years as a defender for numerous teams in the Accrington Combination and other local leagues.

An avid golfer, he was a member of both Green Haworth and Baxenden Golf Clubs and was also a supporter of Burnley FC.

Samantha added: “Dad was at the centre of our family and was everyone’s rock. He was born in Baxenden and died in Baxenden and lived there his entire life.

“We spend a lot of time together as a family and we socialise together too, whether it was gathering for a meal or all of us going out to our local pub The Alma on a Saturday night.

“Dad was easy going, good humoured and had time for everyone. The same sentiments have been passed on to us since his death from hundreds of people. They said what a lovely, pleasant and kind fellow he was.”

His funeral will be held on Friday, May 18 at 9.40am at Accrington Crematorium, conducted by Mr David Ireland. Family flowers only please with donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and East Lancashire Hospice.

Later there will be a celebration of his life at the Alma Inn, Manchester Road, Baxenden, where all who knew him are welcome to attend.

For funeral enquiries, contact the funeral director Hyndburn Funeral Services, of Queens Road, Accrington.