Tributes have been paid to a long-serving children’s charity fundraiser who has passed away aged 77.

Dorothy Lawrenson, of Foxwood Chase, Huncoat, was secretary of the Accrington NSPCC branch for more than 25 years between the 1970s and 1990s.

During her time with the branch she helped organise and run hundreds of events, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

She passed away at home on Monday, September 17 and was fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church.

The grandmother-of-three had been ill for the last four years with kidney failure.

Her husband Paul said they had only recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in June and she will be sadly missed.

He said: “She was a very caring person and a very steady person.

“She really enjoyed raising the money for the NSPCC and also there was a good social side to the club. She organised coffee and sherry mornings and they used have raffles and that sort of thing.

“I couldn’t say exactly how much she raised but it would have been thousands of pounds.

“She also attended St Joseph’s Church in Accrington and enjoyed going to all the functions there.

“She had been ill for the last four years with kidney failure and we think in the end her heart gave up.”

Paul, 78, said Dorothy stopped working for the Accrington branch after it was disbanded in the 1990s.

Dorothy leaves her husband Paul, children Donna Maria, Claire Louise, and Matthew, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Lisa, and her three grandchildren George, Henry and James, along with her brothers Billy and Bernard Wilkinson.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 2 at St Joseph’s RC Church, Accrington, at 10am, followed by a burial at Accrington Cemetery, officiated by Father Stamp and Father Lupton.

Family flowers only but donations in memory of Dorothy, if desired, to NSPCC would be gratefully received. For arrangements, contact the funeral director Peter Regan at Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.