Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a brave cancer sufferer who has died aged 26.

Christopher Howe, formerly of College Court, Accrington, was diagnosed with sarcoma around two years ago and in recent weeks had been receiving treatment at Manchester and Blackburn Hospitals.

The former Hyndburn Park and Broadfield Specialist School pupil said his ‘last wish’ was to pass away at home.

Christopher died peacefully on Monday, October 8, surrounded by his loving family. His father Charles Howe said: “He would fight it no matter what. His last wish was that he wanted to come home and pass away at home.

“He had been in Manchester for a few weeks and then went back into Blackburn for a week. He came home and two hours later he passed away.

“It was expected but not as soon.

“He loved socialising. Before he got cancer any time I needed help doing gardening or a bit of painting he would be there.

“He would help anybody out and volunteered for a year at Oswaldtwistle Food Bank. He also used to go to JBM Carpets one day a week and he loved going there.”

Huge Liverpool FC fan Christopher was looking forward to travelling to Anfield to see the stadium and the players.

Staff at the Railway Pub in Accrington had organised a fundraising event this weekend to help provide funds for the trip.

Charles, 56, said the event will still go ahead and the money will be used to either help paying for funeral costs or going to charity.

He said: “He was really looking forward to going to the club to see the players.

“I think when he found out about that it really boosted him up. He was that much into Liverpool it was unbelievable.

“It was the people at the Railway Pub who suggested doing it and they arranged everything. They are absolutely brilliant people and so supportive.

“He obviously won’t be able to do that now but they still want to go ahead with the event and anything they raise it’s up to me and him mum what to do with it.”

The event will take place on Saturday, October 13.

A dearly loved son of June and Charles, he was a treasured brother of Sarah and Liam, a much loved great-nephew of Brenda and Tony, especially Brenda whom he had a very special bond with and who he loved very much, as well as a dear nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many.

His funeral service will be held at 3pm on Friday, October 19 at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Christopher for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The funeral director is Paul Barton of Barton and Hallworth Funeral Service, The Old Foxhill, 136-8 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle.