Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a ‘very strong and brave’ woman who passed away after a six-month battle with cancer.

Joan Marsden, nee Entwistle, from Church, was diagnosed with an ‘aggresive’ brain tumour in June last year but was told by doctors that she could have had the glioma for up to nine months.

The grandmother-of-three, who previously lived in Oswaldtwistle, Rishton and Great Harwood, passed away at home on Friday, December 28, aged 65.

Her daughter Louise Massey said she ‘never once felt sorry for herself’ after receiving the ‘shock’ diagnosis.

Louise, 35, from Clayton-le-Moors, said: “She was only diagnosed in June 2018 but the specialist said they believed she had already had it for probably six to nine months.

“My mum was a very strong and brave lady and didn’t go to the doctor.

“It was a very aggressive brain tumour. The only thing they could offer her was radiotherapy which she had at the Christie but it only gave her another three months or so.

“She was never once a victim of it. She never felt sorry for herself and just carried on as best she could.

"She never moaned. She didn’t ask for anything from anybody and wanted to be as independent as possible.”

Joan worked with her partner of 31 years Michael Haworth at his road services business and also enjoyed going to gym classes and spending time with her family.

Louise, who works for Lancashire County Council, said: “Her life was devoted to me and my sister when we were growing up and then her partner and grandchildren.

“When she got the diagnosis we were very shocked and upset. My mum was mostly upset about the effect on her grandchildren as they are only young. That was the thing that hit all of us.

“She was really ill by Christmas. She was in hospital around Halloween and since then she had been sleeping a lot.”

Joan leaves her partner Michael, daughters Louise Massey and Nicole Marsden, grandchildren Lydia, Leo and Violet and brother Albert.

A funeral service was held at St Mary’s RC Church in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday, January 9, followed by a burial at Dill Hall Cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to Dementia UK c/o Hyndburn Funeral Services, Accrington.